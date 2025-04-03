Apr 3, 2025, 10:59 AM IST
7 medical benefits of hugs you should know
Muskaan Gupta
More than just a show of affection, hugs have been shown to have several health advantages, including lowering stress and increasing immunity. You should be aware of these 7 health benefits of hugs.
Hugs cause the "love hormone," oxytocin, to be released, which reduces stress and anxiety and encourages relaxation.
Reduces Stress and Anxiety
Physical touch from hugging stimulates pressure receptors in the skin, reducing blood pressure and lowering the risk of heart-related issues.
Lowers Blood Pressure
Hugs increase the body's resistance to infections and illnesses by lowering stress hormones that impair immunity.
Boosts Immunity
By controlling stress levels, regular hugs can lower heart rate and lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
Improves Heart Health
Hugging improves mood, lowers depression, and promotes mental health by raising serotonin and dopamine levels.
Enhances Mood and Mental Well-being
Endorphins, the body's natural painkillers, are released when you hug someone, easing discomfort and accelerating the healing process.
Relieves Pain Naturally
By making people feel loved and supported, hugs increase emotional connections that improve relationships, trust, and general social well-being.
Strengthens Social Bonds
Image source: Google Images
Next:
8 surprising reasons why you're always hungry
Click To More..