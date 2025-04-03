Apr 3, 2025, 10:59 AM IST

7 medical benefits of hugs you should know

Muskaan Gupta

More than just a show of affection, hugs have been shown to have several health advantages, including lowering stress and increasing immunity. You should be aware of these 7 health benefits of hugs.

Hugs cause the "love hormone," oxytocin, to be released, which reduces stress and anxiety and encourages relaxation.

Reduces Stress and Anxiety

Physical touch from hugging stimulates pressure receptors in the skin, reducing blood pressure and lowering the risk of heart-related issues.

Lowers Blood Pressure

Hugs increase the body's resistance to infections and illnesses by lowering stress hormones that impair immunity.

Boosts Immunity

By controlling stress levels, regular hugs can lower heart rate and lower the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Improves Heart Health

Hugging improves mood, lowers depression, and promotes mental health by raising serotonin and dopamine levels.

Enhances Mood and Mental Well-being

Endorphins, the body's natural painkillers, are released when you hug someone, easing discomfort and accelerating the healing process.

Relieves Pain Naturally

By making people feel loved and supported, hugs increase emotional connections that improve relationships, trust, and general social well-being.

Strengthens Social Bonds

