Limiting on sodium is generally necessary to maintain a heart-healthy diet. Choosing low-sodium foods can lower the risk of heart disease and help control blood pressure. Here are 7 heart-healthy low-sodium options.
Rich in vital vitamins and antioxidants that promote heart health, fresh fruits and vegetables are naturally low in sodium.
Fresh Fruits and Vegetables
Unsalted nuts and seeds are a fantastic source of protein, fibre, and good fats. They also help decrease cholesterol and promote heart health in general.
Unsalted Nuts and Seeds
Oats, brown rice, and quinoa are examples of whole grains that are naturally high in fibre and low in sodium, which helps to maintain normal blood pressure levels.
Whole Grains
Low in sodium and high in potassium, legumes such as beans, lentils, and chickpeas can help lower blood pressure and lower the risk of heart disease.
Legumes
Choose fresh, wild-caught fish, such as salmon or mackerel, which are low in salt and heart-healthy, over processed or canned fish.
Fresh Fish
Use dried or fresh herbs, such as thyme, oregano, and basil, as low-sodium, delicious substitutes for salt in cooking.
Herbs and Spices
To enjoy dairy without the extra salt, choose low-sodium, unsalted choices like reduced-sodium cheese or plain yoghurt.
Low-Sodium Dairy
