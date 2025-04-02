7 iron deficiency signs you shouldn’t ignore

If iron deficiency is not treated, it can cause weakness, exhaustion, and other health problems. You should not ignore these 7 indicators of iron insufficiency. Early detection of these signs can improve general health and help avoid problems.
One of the most typical symptoms of low iron levels is feeling exhausted all the time, even after resting.
Extreme Fatigue and Weakness
Iron deficiency lowers haemoglobin synthesis, resulting in weak, brittle nails and pale skin tone.
Pale Skin and Brittle Nails
Iron deficiency may be the reason of low oxygen levels if you have trouble breathing during everyday tasks.
Shortness of Breath
Low iron can cause headaches, lightheadedness, or dizziness by reducing the amount of oxygen that reaches the brain.
Frequent Headaches and Dizziness
An iron shortage may be indicated by a craving for non-food objects such as paper, clay, or ice.
Unusual Cravings (Pica)
Dry, lifeless skin and thinning hair might result from an iron deficit that prevents the blood from carrying oxygen.
Hair Loss and Dry Skin
Your hands and feet may feel abnormally cold due to poor circulation brought on by low iron levels.
Cold Hands and Feet
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.