7 indicators of a vitamin B12 deficiency

The production of healthy red blood cells and the maintenance of numerous bodily processes depend on vitamin B12. Anemia and general health problems can result from a deficiency. These are the seven main indicators of a vitamin B12 deficiency.
This can be either megaloblastic (large, immature red blood cells) or macrocytic (large red blood cells). Another sign of vitamin B12 deficiency is pale skin brought on by anemia.
Anemia
Because the body lacks enough red blood cells (RBCs) to carry oxygen to tissues and organs, fatigue is a sign of a vitamin B12 deficiency.
Fatigue
A low level of vitamin B12 at birth may be indicated by tingling, numbness, or burning in the hands and feet.
Peripheral Neuropath
Low vitamin B12 levels can cause ataxia, which is characterized by problems with balance and coordination.t.
Ataxia
Confusion, memory issues, and difficulty focusing can all be signs of low blood levels of vitamin B12.
Congnitive changes
Low vitamin B12 levels can mimic Alzheimer's disease in certain cases.
Dementia- like symptoms
Redness and soreness of the tongue, along with mouth sores, may be signs that your body is deficient in vitamin B12..