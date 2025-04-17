7 Indian superfoods that fight inflammation

Chronic inflammation can contribute to various health problems, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, and even cancer.
Fortunately, Indian cuisine, with its rich blend of spices, vegetables, and healthy fats, offers a wealth of foods with anti-inflammation properties.
Turmeric (Haldi): This vibrant yellow spice has an active compound of curcumin, acts as a potent anti-inflammatory agent and provides numerous health benefits naturally.
Ginger (Adrak): It is another powerful anti-inflammatory ingredient commonly used in Indian cuisine. Gingerol, a key component of ginger, helps block enzymes that trigger inflammation.
Fenugreek (Methi): Both the leaves and seeds of fenugreek possess anti-inflammatory properties. Fenugreek seeds are rich in antioxidants and can help reduce inflammation associated with arthritis.
Cumin (Jeera): Offers anti-inflammatory benefits. They aid digestion, reduce bloating, and have natural compounds that can help combat inflammation.
Fatty Fish: Certain types of fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have well-known anti-inflammatory effects.
Leafy Green Vegetables: Spinach, mustard greens (sarson ka saag), and fenugreek leaves (methi) are packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that help combat inflammation.
Lentils (dal), chickpeas (chana), and kidney beans (rajma) are excellent sources of fibre, protein, and antioxidants. Fibre helps regulate blood sugar levels and promotes gut health, which can reduce inflammation.
This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.