India offers nutrient-dense superfoods of its own, so why rely on pricey imports? At a fraction of the price, these locally accessible choices provide comparable health benefits. These 7 Indian superfoods are excellent substitutes for those from other countries!
Like kale, but even more nutrient-dense, moringa is a superfood that is full of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.
Moringa (Drumstick Leaves) vs. Kale
An excellent substitute for quinoa, amaranth is a gluten-free grain that is high in iron, fibre, and protein.
Amaranth vs. Quinoa
Amla contains higher vitamin C and antioxidants than blueberries, making it excellent for immunity and skin health.
Amla (Indian Gooseberry) vs. Blueberries
Compared to popcorn, makhana is a healthier, more nutrient-dense snack that is low in calories and high in protein.
Fox Nuts (Makhana) vs. Popcorn
Packed with anti-inflammatory qualities, turmeric is a cost-effective and efficient matcha substitute for general health.
Turmeric vs. Matcha
Jackfruit is a high-fiber plant-based meat substitute that is ideal for vegans and vegetarians.
Jackfruit vs. Meat Substitutes
Traditional ghee is a fantastic substitute for imported olive oil since it provides healthy fats and facilitates digestion.
Ghee vs. Olive Oil
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.