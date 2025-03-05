Mar 5, 2025, 05:43 PM IST

7 home remedies to manage blood pressure naturally

Shweta Singh

Contains allicin, which may help relax blood vessels and improve circulation, potentially lowering blood pressure.

Garlic

Rich in antioxidants, hibiscus tea may help reduce systolic and diastolic blood pressure when consumed regularly.

Hibiscus Tea

High in potassium, bananas help balance sodium levels in the body, supporting healthy blood pressure.

Bananas

Loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and fibre, flaxseeds may aid in reducing hypertension when consumed daily.

Flaxseeds

Contains flavonoids that promote blood vessel relaxation and improve overall heart health.

Dark Chocolate

High in nitrates, beetroot helps widen blood vessels, supporting better blood flow and lower blood pressure.

Beetroot Juice

Reducing stress through meditation and slow breathing exercises can help stabilise blood pressure over time.

Meditation and Deep Breathing

