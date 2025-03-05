7 home remedies to manage blood pressure naturally

Mar 5, 2025, 05:43 PM IST
Contains allicin, which may help relax blood vessels and improve circulation, potentially lowering blood pressure.
Rich in antioxidants, hibiscus tea may help reduce systolic and diastolic blood pressure when consumed regularly.
High in potassium, bananas help balance sodium levels in the body, supporting healthy blood pressure.
Loaded with omega-3 fatty acids and fibre, flaxseeds may aid in reducing hypertension when consumed daily.
Contains flavonoids that promote blood vessel relaxation and improve overall heart health.
High in nitrates, beetroot helps widen blood vessels, supporting better blood flow and lower blood pressure.
Reducing stress through meditation and slow breathing exercises can help stabilise blood pressure over time.