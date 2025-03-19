Mar 19, 2025, 01:11 PM IST
Here are seven home remedies that you can try if you are dealing with migraine and headache problem.
While caffeine can trigger migraines in some, a small amount of caffeine might help relieve pain, especially if you're caffeine-dependent.
Acupressure involves applying pressure to specific parts of the body. The aim of stimulating these points is to alleviate pain. Professional can administer acupressure, or people can try it themselves at home. However, it is helpful to follow instructions from a professional before beginning.
A person may find that changing their diet helps prevent migraine episodes. This is because, for some people, specific foods are migraine triggers. Some common examples of foods that can trigger migraine include alcohol, chocolate, processed meat and caffine.
Some people may want to try inhaling essential oils as they can help to relieve stress, anxiety, and headaches. People should only inhale essential oils via a diffuser. If applying topically, always dilute with a carrier oil at a safe concentration.
Stress triggers symptoms in about 70% of people with migraine, according to the American Migraine Foundation. It may even create a cycle in which migraine pain worsens the stress, which then triggers another migraine.
Massaging the muscles in the neck and shoulders may help relieve tension and alleviate migraine pain. Massage may also reduce stress.
Some people find it helpful to lie down in a dark room when they have a migraine headache. For some, falling asleep can also alleviate the pain. Adequate sleep can also help prevent migraine episodes. Getting too much or too little sleep can be a migraine trigger.
