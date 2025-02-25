Feb 25, 2025, 12:56 PM IST

7 home remedies for leg numbness

Monica Singh

Here are some effective home remedies that can help you in relief with leg numbness.

Take breaks from standing or sitting for long periods, and elevate your legs on pillows to improve blood flow when experiencing numbness. 

Rest and elevation

Soak your feet in warm water with added Epsom salt to increase circulation due to its magnesium content. 

Epsom salt baths

Massage your legs and feet to stimulate blood flow and relieve nerve compression. 

Gentle massage

Perform leg stretches to improve flexibility and circulation. 

Stretching exercises

Apply a warm compress for muscle relaxation or a cold pack to reduce inflammation depending on the cause of numbness. 

Heat or cold therapy

Wear compression socks to improve blood flow in the legs. 

Compression socks

Choose comfortable shoes that fit well and provide adequate support. 

Proper footwear

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

