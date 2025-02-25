7 home remedies for leg numbness

Feb 25, 2025, 12:56 PM IST
Here are some effective home remedies that can help you in relief with leg numbness.
Take breaks from standing or sitting for long periods, and elevate your legs on pillows to improve blood flow when experiencing numbness.
Soak your feet in warm water with added Epsom salt to increase circulation due to its magnesium content.
Massage your legs and feet to stimulate blood flow and relieve nerve compression.
Perform leg stretches to improve flexibility and circulation.
Apply a warm compress for muscle relaxation or a cold pack to reduce inflammation depending on the cause of numbness.
Wear compression socks to improve blood flow in the legs.
Choose comfortable shoes that fit well and provide adequate support.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.