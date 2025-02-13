7 Hidden symptoms of vitamin D deficiency you need to know
DNA WEB DESK
Immune system performance, mood management, and bone health all depend on vitamin D. These are the seven hidden symptoms of vitamin D deficiency you should be aware of because a shortage can cause several hidden symptoms that may go unrecognized.
One of the most common symptoms of chronic vitamin D deficiency is the sensation of constant, permanent fatigue.
Fatigue
Despite going to bed on time, insufficient sleep could be linked to a vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D produces melatonin, a hormone that influences human circadian cycles and sleep.
Not sleeping well
Numerous studies have connected a vitamin D deficit to chronic muscle weakening and pain. Your joints may suffer if you don't get enough of this vitamin since it helps your body absorb calcium.
Bone pain and aches
Although there is no specific proof linking vitamin D deficiency to depression, studies have found that it may increase mental illness, burnout, weariness, and even seasonal affective disorder.
Depression
A vitamin D shortage can prevent hair growth and induce hair loss because it conflicts with the follicle's life cycle. In extreme situations, alopecia, or the total loss of body and hair, can also result from its insufficiency.
Hair loss
Both regulating muscle contraction and promoting healthy muscle growth and development depend on vitamin D. Numerous studies have demonstrated how many muscle cell activities are impacted by decreased vitamin D levels.
Muscle weakness
A deficiency in vitamin D may be the cause of your sudden food rejection. Many people can have their hunger suppressed by it.