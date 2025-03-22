Mar 22, 2025, 10:38 PM IST

7 herbs and spices to improve brain health

Shweta Singh

Contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that support memory and cognitive function.

Turmeric

Contains carnosic acid, which may protect the brain from neurodegeneration and improve focus.

Rosemary

Enhances blood circulation to the brain, potentially boosting memory and mental clarity.

Ginkgo Biloba

Known for improving memory and cognitive performance, particularly in older adults.

Sage

Its aroma can enhance alertness, mood, and cognitive function.

Peppermint

Helps reduce stress and anxiety, which can support better brain function.

Ashwagandha

May improve memory and protect against cognitive decline by reducing inflammation.

Cinnamon

