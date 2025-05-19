May 19, 2025, 04:03 PM IST
7 foods that can lower your blood pressure naturally
Muskaan Gupta
Heart health depends on maintaining a healthy blood pressure, and diet is a major factor. These 7 heart-healthy foods will help you naturally and successfully maintain stable blood pressure.
Bananas, which are high in potassium, aid in the body's natural regulation of sodium levels, which eases blood vessel strain and maintains normal blood pressure levels.
Bananas
The nutrients potassium, magnesium, and fibre found in spinach, kale, and other leafy greens help to effectively lower and stabilise blood pressure.
Leafy Greens
When taken regularly, either raw or in juice form, beetroot's nitrates help dilate blood vessels, improving circulation and lowering blood pressure.
Beetroot
Oats are a fantastic breakfast option for heart health because of their high beta-glucan fibre content, which can lower blood pressure and cholesterol.
Oats
Allicin, a substance found in garlic, relaxes blood vessels and increases blood flow, which over time helps to naturally lower high blood pressure.
Garlic
Antioxidants like anthocyanins, which are abundant in blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries, support heart health and lower blood pressure when consumed regularly.
Berries
Omega-3 fatty acids, which are abundant in salmon, sardines, and mackerel, improve cardiovascular health by lowering blood pressure and reducing inflammation.
Fatty Fish
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
