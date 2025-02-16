Feb 16, 2025, 07:33 AM IST
7 healthy snacks to boost energy between meals
Muskaan Gupta
Do you feel exhausted in between meals? Smart snacking can help you stay energised and attentive all day long. These 7 nutritious and tasty snacks will help you feel more energised in between meals.
A high-protein, high-nutrient snack that offers vital healthy fats and sustained energy.
Nuts and Seeds
For an energy boost, try this creamy, high-protein option with a hint of natural sweetness.
Greek Yoghurt with Honey
The ideal balance of protein and nutritious carbohydrates to keep you going.
Banana with Peanut Butter
Rich in natural sweetness, protein, and fibre for long-lasting energy.
Oatmeal Energy Balls
A tasty, high-protein, vitamin-and mineral-rich snack.
Hummus with Veggie Sticks
A delicious blend of protein, healthy fats, and antioxidants for a rapid energy boost.
Dark Chocolate and Almonds
An excellent source of antioxidants and vital nutrients, this snack is low in fat and high in protein..
Cottage Cheese with Berries
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
