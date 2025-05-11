May 11, 2025, 01:23 PM IST
7 healthy skillet meals under 500 calories for that perfect flat belly
Muskaan Gupta
Skillet meals can be filling and low-calorie, so eating light doesn't have to mean sacrificing flavour. These 7 nutritious skillet meals for a flat belly are under 500 calories.
A low-calorie, high-protein dish that is ideal for losing belly fat is a lean chicken breast stir-fried with colourful veggies and mild soy sauce.
Chicken and Vegetable Stir-Fry
The high protein and iron content of lean turkey mince cooked with spinach, garlic, and herbs keeps you feeling full and increases fat metabolism.
Turkey and Spinach Skillet
Black beans, quinoa, peppers, and spices make up this plant-based, high-fiber dish that is perfect for satiety, digestion, and naturally lowering bloating.
Quinoa and Black Bean Skillet
Omega-3 fats and fibre from seared salmon and asparagus help burn fat and balance hormones for a smaller waist.
Salmon and Asparagus Skillet
Eggs, tomatoes, spinach, and peppers are a protein-rich combination that helps stabilise blood sugar, curb cravings, and aid in the loss of belly fat.
Egg and Veggie Breakfast Skillet
When tofu is sautéed with broccoli and sesame oil, it provides antioxidants and plant protein, which are excellent for lowering inflammation and encouraging a smaller stomach.
Tofu and Broccoli Stir-Fry
A delicious, light meal that promotes digestion and a flat stomach is provided by low-carb cauliflower rice cooked with prawns, garlic, and herbs.
Cauliflower Rice and Shrimp Skillet
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports
Next:
8 health benefits of having ginger-turmeric shots everyday
Click To More..