7 healthy mushroom dinner recipes to support your weight loss goals
Muskaan Gupta
Because they are nutrient-dense and low in calories, mushrooms are ideal for nutritious dinners that help with weight loss. These 7 nutritious mushroom dinner ideas will help you reach your weight loss objectives.
These grilled mushrooms, marinated in herbs and olive oil, are flavourful and low in calories, making them ideal for a light and filling supper.
Grilled Mushroom Skewers
These baked mushrooms, which are loaded with spinach, tomatoes, and feta, provide a low-carb, high-protein meal that promotes weight loss without compromising flavour.
Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms
Earthy mushrooms, protein-rich quinoa, and fresh vegetables are combined in this high-fiber stir-fry to help you control your calorie intake and feel fuller for longer.
Mushroom and Quinoa Stir-Fry
A light, crunchy, and low-fat substitute for hearty dinners are sautéed mushrooms with garlic, onions, and spices served in crisp lettuce cups.
Mushroom Lettuce Wraps
This hearty soup, made with blended mushrooms, garlic, and vegetable stock, is creamy without being heavy on calories, making it the perfect choice for a filling, guilt-free supper.
Creamy Mushroom Soup (No Cream)
This mildly spiced curry is a great meatless dinner option because it is low in fat and high in fibre and plant-based protein.
Mushroom and Chickpea Curry
For a tasty, low-carb meal that helps with weight management, try substituting zucchini noodles for pasta and topping them with a savoury mushroom sauce.
Zucchini Noodles with Mushroom Sauce
