7 healthy bread alternatives that are great for your gut
Muskaan Gupta
Although bread is a staple for many people, it can occasionally cause digestive problems. Your general health can be enhanced by selecting gut-friendly substitutes. These are 7 gut-healthy bread substitutes.
Sourdough, which is naturally fermented, is easier to digest than ordinary processed bread and contains healthy probiotics that aid in digestion and gut health.
Sourdough Bread
Because of its high fibre and nutrient content, rye bread facilitates easier digestion, supports the growth of beneficial gut flora, and prolongs feelings of fullness.
Rye Bread
A low-carb, gut-friendly substitute for bread, lettuce leaves offer fibre and hydration without the gluten or processed grains that can upset sensitive stomachs.
Lettuce Wraps
Nutrient-dense, gluten-free, and high in fibre, baked sweet potato slices provide a calming, gastrointestinal-friendly alternative to bread in meals.
Sweet Potato Slices
Oatcakes, which are made from wholegrain oats, are high in soluble fibre, which promotes regular bowel movements and healthy digestion by feeding good gut bacteria.
Oatcakes
Chickpea flatbread is a healthy bread substitute for gut health because it is gluten-free, high in protein, and aids in digestion with resistant starch and fibre.
Chickpea Flatbread (Socca)
Because they are gluten-free and high in fibre, these wraps are easy on the stomach and promote a healthy gut flora.
Coconut Flour Wraps
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports