7 healthy and tasty chicken dishes for better brain health
Muskaan Gupta
A fantastic source of protein and vital nutrients that promote cognitive health and brain function is chicken. It becomes even more advantageous when the proper ingredients are added. These 7 delicious and nutritious chicken recipes will improve the health of your brain!
This dish, which is full of lean protein and antioxidants, keeps meals flavourful and light while supporting brain function.
Grilled Lemon Herb Chicken
Curcumin, a compound found in turmeric, has strong anti-inflammatory qualities that improve cognitive function and memory.
Turmeric-Spiced Chicken Curry
While rosemary increases focus and mental clarity, garlic improves blood flow to the brain.
Garlic and Rosemary Roasted Chicken
Omega-3 fatty acids, which are abundant in walnuts, make this high-protein dish ideal for brain health.
Chicken and Walnut Salad
Essential nutrients found in spinach and kale help preserve cognitive function and slow down the ageing process of the brain.
Spicy Chicken Stir-Fry with Leafy Greens
Honey offers a natural energy boost for mental alertness, while ginger helps reduce inflammation in the brain.
Ginger and Honey Glazed Chicken
Healthy fats found in avocados help the brain receive enough blood, which improves memory and focus.
Chicken and Avocado Wrap
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.