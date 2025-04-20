Apr 20, 2025, 10:50 AM IST
7 healthy and delicious dips to pair with your favourite snacks
Muskaan Gupta
When combined with healthy dips, snacks can be both filling and healthy. These 7 delectable and nutritious dips go well with your favourite snacks.
Rich in protein and fibre, this creamy mixture of chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice, and garlic.
Classic Hummus
Packed with vitamins and good fats, this dish consists of mashed avocado, lime, coriander, and diced tomatoes.
Guacamole
This is a low-calorie, high-protein dip made with Greek yoghurt, cucumber, garlic, and dill.
Greek Yoghurt Tzatziki
A smoky take on classic hummus that combines chickpeas, spices, and roasted red peppers.
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus
A delicious way to add more greens is with this warm, cheesy dip made with spinach and artichokes.
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Rich in antioxidants, this dip blends roasted beetroot, yoghurt, and herbs in a vibrant and earthy way.
Beetroot Dip
A flavourful and low-calorie combination of chopped tomatoes, onions, chillies, and coriander.
Salsa Fresca
