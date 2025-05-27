May 27, 2025, 01:19 PM IST
7 health benefits to add cranberries to your breakfast
Muskaan Gupta
More than just a holiday treat, cranberries are a nutrient-dense food which supports digestion and general health. Add cranberries to your breakfast for these 7 health benefits.
Antioxidants and vitamin C abound in cranberries, which boost immunity and guard against common infections and seasonal ailments.
Boosts Immunity
When consumed first thing in the morning, cranberries, which are high in dietary fibre, support regular bowel movements, improve digestion, and foster a healthy gut environment.
Improves Digestion
Cranberries are a heart-healthy fruit to include in your regular breakfast routine because they may lower bad cholesterol and increase blood circulation.
Supports Heart Health
Cranberries, which are high in fibre and low in calories, help you feel fuller for longer periods of time, which helps you avoid needless snacking throughout the day.
Aids in Weight Management
Anti-inflammatory substances found in cranberries may eventually support joint and tissue health by reducing inflammation in the body.
Reduces Inflammation
By preventing bacteria from adhering to the walls of the urinary tract, cranberries are well known for their ability to prevent UTIs.
Prevents Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)
Cranberries, which are rich in vitamins and antioxidants, help prevent skin damage, encourage the formation of collagen, and leave your skin feeling renewed and glowing.
Supports Skin Health
