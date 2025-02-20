Feb 20, 2025, 10:35 PM IST

7 health benefits of spirulina (shilajit)

Shweta Singh

Spirulina is packed with protein, B vitamins, iron, and antioxidants, making it a highly nutritious superfood.

Rich in Nutrients

Its powerful antioxidants, such as phycocyanin, help strengthen the immune system and protect against infections.

Boosts Immunity

It helps lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and triglycerides while increasing good cholesterol (HDL), reducing heart disease risk.

Supports Heart Health

Spirulina binds with heavy metals and toxins, supporting liver function and overall detoxification.

Aids in Detoxification

Its high protein and iron content help fight fatigue and improve endurance.

Enhances Energy Levels

Studies suggest that spirulina may help lower blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.

Regulates Blood Sugar

Rich in beta-carotene and essential fatty acids, spirulina promotes healthy skin and vision.

Supports Eye and Skin Health

