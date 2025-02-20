7 health benefits of spirulina (shilajit)

Feb 20, 2025, 10:35 PM IST
Spirulina is packed with protein, B vitamins, iron, and antioxidants, making it a highly nutritious superfood.
Its powerful antioxidants, such as phycocyanin, help strengthen the immune system and protect against infections.
It helps lower bad cholesterol (LDL) and triglycerides while increasing good cholesterol (HDL), reducing heart disease risk.
Spirulina binds with heavy metals and toxins, supporting liver function and overall detoxification.
Its high protein and iron content help fight fatigue and improve endurance.
Studies suggest that spirulina may help lower blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.
Rich in beta-carotene and essential fatty acids, spirulina promotes healthy skin and vision.