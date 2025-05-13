7 health benefits of red rice

May 13, 2025, 09:39 PM IST
Red rice has many benefits for the body and a unique red or reddish-brown colour. Its bran contains a high level of anthocyanins which is an antioxidant. Effects of red rice on health ranges from aiding in digestion to maintaining heart health.
Red rice has a large amount of phenolic than other types of rice. These are antioxidants which remove oxidative stress, inflammation and become a shield against heart disease, specific cancers and others.
Red rice has flavonoids which reduce inflammation levels and ensure healthy levels of free radicals. This ensures less changes of heart disease and type 2 diabetes.
Red rice is rich in nutrients that help retain energy and build a stronger immunity. Minerals like magnesium help insulin function and keep energy high.
Compared to white rice, red rice has a low glycemic index and thus regulates blood sugar levels. As it contains low carbohydrate content and higher fibre, it helps regulate blood sugar.
Red rice contains bioactive compounds that stimulate growth of skin cells, boost anti-aging genes. They also retains moisture content which maintains hydration in skin.
Anthocyanins and quercetin antioxidants have anti-inflammatory effects that helps reduce inflammation which may help prevent asthma.
Red rice has high fibre which regulates the amount of cholesterol absorbed by the intestines.