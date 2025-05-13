May 13, 2025, 09:39 PM IST

7 health benefits of red rice

Vaishali Shastri

Red rice has many benefits for the body and a unique red or reddish-brown colour. Its bran contains a high level of anthocyanins which is an antioxidant. Effects of red rice on health ranges from aiding in digestion to maintaining heart health.

Red rice has a large amount of phenolic than other types of rice. These are antioxidants which remove oxidative stress, inflammation and become a shield against heart disease, specific cancers and others.  

Antioxidents

Red rice has flavonoids which reduce inflammation levels and ensure healthy levels of free radicals. This ensures less changes of heart disease and type 2 diabetes. 

Heart Health

Red rice is rich in nutrients that help retain energy and build a stronger immunity. Minerals like magnesium help insulin function and keep energy high.  

Blood sugar

Compared to white rice, red rice has a low glycemic index and thus regulates blood sugar levels. As it contains low carbohydrate content and higher fibre, it helps regulate blood sugar.  

Strong immunity

Red rice contains bioactive compounds that  stimulate growth of skin cells, boost anti-aging genes. They also retains moisture content which maintains hydration in skin. 

Good skin

Anthocyanins and quercetin antioxidants have anti-inflammatory effects that helps reduce inflammation which may help prevent asthma.  

Prevent asthma

Red rice has high fibre which regulates the amount of cholesterol absorbed by the intestines.

Reduce cholestrol level

