May 4, 2025, 10:57 AM IST
7 health benefits of eating boiled chana every day
Muskaan Gupta
Chickpeas, sometimes referred to as boiled chana, are a nutritional powerhouse that promotes general health. Here are 7 health advantages of consuming boiled chana on a daily basis.
A great plant-based protein source that promotes muscle repair and general body strength is boiled chana.
Rich in Protein
Boiled chana is low in calories and high in fibre, which prolongs feelings of fullness and prevents needless snacking.
Supports Weight Management
Its high fibre content prevents constipation and supports a healthy digestive system by regulating bowel movements.
Improves Digestion
Because of its low glycaemic index, boiled chana helps stabilise blood sugar levels and avoid sharp spikes.
Controls Blood Sugar Levels
Boiled chana, which is high in magnesium and antioxidants, lowers cholesterol and promotes heart health.
Boosts Heart Health
Boiling chana, which is rich in vitamins and minerals, nourishes the skin and keeps it smooth, clear, and young.
Enhances Skin Health
Boiling chana helps to strengthen bones and prevent bone-related problems because it contains calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus.
Strengthens Bones
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
