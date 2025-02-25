7 health benefits of dry apricot

Feb 25, 2025, 11:41 AM IST
Here are some amazing health benefits of eating dry apricot as it can help you in improving body health.
Apricots are very nutritious and contain many essential vitamins and minerals. Furthermore, this fruit is a decent source of beta carotene, lutein, and zeaxanthin, all of which are potent antioxidants that help fight free radicals in your body.
Apricots are a great source of many antioxidants, including beta carotene and vitamins A, C, and E. What’s more, they’re high in a group of polyphenol antioxidants called flavonoids, which have been shown to protect against illnesses, including diabetes and heart disease.
Apricots boast multiple compounds that are essential for eye health, including vitamins A and E.
Dry apricot is considered very beneficial in diabetes due to its blood sugar level controlling nutrients.
Apricots may promote gut health. Apricots contain both soluble and insoluble fiber. The soluble kind dissolves in water and includes pectin, gums, and long chains of sugar called polysaccharides, while the insoluble kind doesn’t dissolve in water and includes cellulose, hemicellulose, and lignin.
Apricots are high in potassium, a mineral that also serves as an electrolyte. In your body, it’s responsible for sending nerve signals and regulating muscle contractions and fluid balance.
Like most fruits, apricots are naturally high in water, which can help regulate blood pressure, body temperature, joint health, and heart rate.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.