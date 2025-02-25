Feb 25, 2025, 11:41 AM IST

7 health benefits of dry apricot

Monica Singh

Here are some amazing health benefits of eating dry apricot as it can help you in improving body health.

Apricots are very nutritious and contain many essential vitamins and minerals. Furthermore, this fruit is a decent source of beta carotene, lutein, and zeaxanthin, all of which are potent antioxidants that help fight free radicals in your body.

Very nutritious and low in calories

Apricots are a great source of many antioxidants, including beta carotene and vitamins A, C, and E. What’s more, they’re high in a group of polyphenol antioxidants called flavonoids, which have been shown to protect against illnesses, including diabetes and heart disease.

High in antioxidants

Apricots boast multiple compounds that are essential for eye health, including vitamins A and E. 

May promote eye health

Dry apricot is considered very beneficial in diabetes due to its blood sugar level controlling nutrients.

Beneficial in diabetes

Apricots may promote gut health. Apricots contain both soluble and insoluble fiber. The soluble kind dissolves in water and includes pectin, gums, and long chains of sugar called polysaccharides, while the insoluble kind doesn’t dissolve in water and includes cellulose, hemicellulose, and lignin.

Improves gut health

Apricots are high in potassium, a mineral that also serves as an electrolyte. In your body, it’s responsible for sending nerve signals and regulating muscle contractions and fluid balance.

High in potassium

Like most fruits, apricots are naturally high in water, which can help regulate blood pressure, body temperature, joint health, and heart rate. 

Highly hydrating

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

