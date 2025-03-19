Mar 19, 2025, 08:52 PM IST

7 health benefits of drumstick

Shweta Singh

Drumsticks are packed with vitamin C, antioxidants, and antibacterial properties that help strengthen the immune system.

Boosts Immunity

They contain fibre and natural antibacterial properties that aid digestion, prevent constipation, and promote gut health.

Improves Digestion

Drumsticks help manage blood sugar levels, making them beneficial for people with diabetes.

Regulates Blood Sugar

Rich in calcium, phosphorus, and iron, they contribute to stronger bones and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

Strengthens Bones

Their antioxidants and vitamin A help promote healthy skin and hair by reducing oxidative stress.

Enhances Skin and Hair Health

Drumsticks contain potassium and antioxidants that help regulate blood pressure and reduce cholesterol.

Supports Heart Health

They are low in calories, rich in fibre, and help improve metabolism, making them great for weight management.

Aids Weight Loss

