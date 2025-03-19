7 health benefits of drumstick

Mar 19, 2025, 08:52 PM IST
Drumsticks are packed with vitamin C, antioxidants, and antibacterial properties that help strengthen the immune system.
They contain fibre and natural antibacterial properties that aid digestion, prevent constipation, and promote gut health.
Drumsticks help manage blood sugar levels, making them beneficial for people with diabetes.
Rich in calcium, phosphorus, and iron, they contribute to stronger bones and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.
Their antioxidants and vitamin A help promote healthy skin and hair by reducing oxidative stress.
Drumsticks contain potassium and antioxidants that help regulate blood pressure and reduce cholesterol.
They are low in calories, rich in fibre, and help improve metabolism, making them great for weight management.