Feb 14, 2025, 08:16 PM IST

7 health benefits of consuming Sesame seeds

Shweta Singh

Sesame seeds are packed with protein, healthy fats, fibre, calcium, iron, and magnesium, promoting overall health.

Rich in Nutrients

They contain healthy fats and antioxidants that help lower cholesterol and support heart function.

Boosts Heart Health

High in calcium and phosphorus, sesame seeds strengthen bones and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.

Supports Bone Health

The fibre content improves gut health, prevents constipation, and promotes a healthy digestive system.

Aids Digestion

Sesame seeds have compounds that help control blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.

Regulates Blood Sugar

Rich in vitamin E and zinc, they promote glowing skin and stronger hair.

Enhances Skin and Hair

Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties help in reducing inflammation and preventing chronic diseases.

Reduces Inflammation

Next: 7 yoga asanas for heart health 