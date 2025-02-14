7 health benefits of consuming Sesame seeds

Feb 14, 2025, 08:16 PM IST
Sesame seeds are packed with protein, healthy fats, fibre, calcium, iron, and magnesium, promoting overall health.
They contain healthy fats and antioxidants that help lower cholesterol and support heart function.
High in calcium and phosphorus, sesame seeds strengthen bones and reduce the risk of osteoporosis.
The fibre content improves gut health, prevents constipation, and promotes a healthy digestive system.
Sesame seeds have compounds that help control blood sugar levels and improve insulin sensitivity.
Rich in vitamin E and zinc, they promote glowing skin and stronger hair.
Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties help in reducing inflammation and preventing chronic diseases.