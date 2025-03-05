Mar 5, 2025, 12:23 PM IST

7 health benefits of apple cider vinegar

Muskaan Gupta

A natural remedy with many health advantages, apple cider vinegar can improve immunity and aid in digestion. Including it in your diet can enhance your general health. Apple cider vinegar has the following 7 health benefits.

Reduces bloating and encourages the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut.

Aids Digestion

Increases metabolism and aids in appetite regulation, which lowers caloric intake.

Supports Weight Loss

Helps regulate blood sugar levels and increases insulin sensitivity.

Regulates Blood Sugar

Its antibacterial qualities aid in the treatment of acne and enhance the texture of the skin.

Enhances Skin Health

Protects the immune system from infections and combats dangerous bacteria.

Strengthens Immunity

Reduces blood pressure and cholesterol, which lowers the risk of heart disease.

Boosts Heart Health

It supports liver function and general health by aiding in the removal of toxins.

Detoxifies the Body

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

Next: 8 health benefits of chia seeds