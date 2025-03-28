7 harmful side effects of energy drinks you should know
Muskaan Gupta
Although energy drinks promise immediate alertness and energy, consuming too many of them can have major negative health effects. Their effects can be detrimental, ranging from heart problems to sleep disturbances. You should be aware of these 7 dangerous energy drink side effects.
High levels of caffeine found in energy drinks can raise blood pressure, accelerate heartbeats, and increase the risk of heart problems.
Increases Heart Rate and Blood Pressure
Overconsumption of caffeine interferes with sleep cycles, resulting in insomnia, restlessness, and poor sleep quality, which impacts daily functioning and general health.
Leads to Sleep Disturbances
Energy drinks have diuretic properties that increase urine production and cause dehydration, particularly when they are consumed in excess or while exercising.
Causes Dehydration
An excessive amount of caffeine overstimulates the nervous system, leading to headaches, anxiety, and trouble concentrating.
Triggers Anxiety and Jitters
Energy drinks' acidic content can lead to acid reflux, stomach irritation, and even chronic digestive problems like gastritis.
Harms Digestive Health
A lot of energy drinks are high in sugar, which raises caloric intake and can cause metabolic diseases, diabetes, and obesity.
Contributes to Weight Gain
Frequent energy drink use can result in caffeine dependence, which can cause withdrawal symptoms when intake is decreased, including headaches, irritability, and fatigue.
Increases Risk of Addiction
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.