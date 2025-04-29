Apr 29, 2025, 05:12 PM IST
7 harmful effects of nail polish on your health you should know
Muskaan Gupta
Although nail polish adds beauty, it may also contain chemicals that over time can harm your health. You should be aware of these 7 negative health effects of nail polish.
Formaldehyde, toluene, and DBP are among the dangerous chemicals found in many nail polishes that may cause long-term health problems and respiratory problems.
Exposure to Toxic Chemicals
During application or removal, chemicals in nail polish can cause skin irritation, redness, or allergic reactions, especially around the mouth, eyes, or cuticles.
Allergic Reactions
Volatile organic compounds (VOCs) found in nail polish's potent fumes can make you feel lightheaded, have headaches, or have trouble breathing, especially in confined areas.
Breathing Difficulties
Particularly when exposed frequently or for an extended period of time, certain ingredients in nail polish can disrupt endocrine function and result in hormonal imbalances.
Hormonal Disruption
Frequent, continuous polish application can weaken nails, resulting in brittleness or, over time, discolouration and yellowing.
Nail Damage and Discolouration
High exposure levels to certain nail polish ingredients have been related to reproductive toxicity, which could endanger fertility or unborn children.
Reproductive Health Risks
Although rare, poisoning from eating or breathing in nail polish can result in symptoms like nausea, vomiting, lightheadedness, and even respiratory distress.
Systemic Issues
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
