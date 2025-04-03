Apr 3, 2025, 11:01 AM IST

7 harmful effects of drinking tea you should know

Although tea is a common beverage, consuming too much of it can cause health problems like mineral deficiencies, dehydration, and acidity. You should be aware of these 7 negative effects of tea consumption.

Acidity, bloating, and digestive discomfort can result from excessive or empty-handed tea consumption.

Causes Acidity and Indigestion

Tea contains caffeine, which can lead to addiction if consumed in excess. When consumption is cut back, withdrawal symptoms like headaches, irritability, and exhaustion may occur.

Leads to Caffeine Dependence

Over time, anaemia, exhaustion, and weakness may result from the tannins in tea, which can prevent the absorption of iron from plant-based diets.

Interferes with Iron Absorption

Particularly when ingested late in the evening, the caffeine in tea can disrupt sleep, leading to insomnia or restlessness.

Disrupts Sleep Patterns

Due to its diuretic qualities, tea can cause frequent urination and, if consumed in excess without adequate hydration, dehydration.

May Cause Dehydration

Because tea contains tannins, regular tea drinking can discolour teeth, resulting in yellow stains and other dental problems.

Stains Teeth Over Time

For some people, consuming too much tea caffeine can overstimulate the nervous system, resulting in anxiety, trepidation, and elevated heart rate.

Can Trigger Anxiety and Stress

