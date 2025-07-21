7 habits that help prevent long-term brain damage: From sleep to superfoods
Muskaan Gupta
Healthy aging is only one aspect of protecting your brain; daily routines are the first step. Here are 7 easy yet effective strategies to stop long-term brain damage, from getting enough sleep to eating nutrient-dense superfoods.
Sleep is necessary for building up memories and brain repair. To prevent memory loss, target for 7 to 9 hours of restful sleep each night.
Prioritise Quality Sleep
To support and shield brain cells, involve foods high in omega-3s, antioxidants, and vitamins, such as leafy greens, walnuts, berries, and fatty fish.
Eat Brain-Boosting Foods
Frequent exercise helps you maintain mental sharpness by boosting blood flow to the brain, lowering inflammation, and encouraging the development of new brain cells.
Stay Physically Active
Read, solve puzzles, or pick up new abilities. Maintaining mental activity enhances cognitive performance and may lower the risk of dementia.
Challenge Your Mind Daily
Long-term stress can cause the brain's memory and learning regions to shrink. To preserve brain health, engage in relaxation exercises like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing.
Manage Stress Effectively
Sustaining social interactions and meaningful relationships encourages emotional health and reduces the risk of memory loss.
Stay Socially Connected
Excessive alcohol consumption and smoking are associated with increased brain aging. Long-term brain and general health are greatly enhanced by quitting or cutting back.
Avoid Smoking and Limit Alcohol
Disclaimer: This content including advice gives generic information only and is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.