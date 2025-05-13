7 guilt-free healthy midnight snacks for those on strict diet
Muskaan Gupta
Cravings at night can be difficult, particularly if you're following a strict diet. Fortunately, guilt-free healthy snacking is achievable. These 7 healthy, guilt-free midnight snacks are perfect for anyone following a strict diet.
Greek yoghurt with fresh berries is low in fat and high in protein, and it helps with muscle repair and digestion while satisfying sweet cravings overnight.
Greek Yoghurt with Berries
Roasted fox nuts are a low-calorie, high-protein, light snack that won't disrupt with your weight loss efforts.
Roasted Fox Nuts (Makhana)
Crisp, hydrating, low-carb, and hunger-controlling, refreshing cucumber slices and protein-rich hummus make a great snack.
Cucumber and Hummus
Boiling egg whites, which are high in protein and easy to digest, helps you feel fuller for longer periods of time and aids in muscle repair while you sleep.
Boiled Egg Whites
A glass of warm, unsweetened almond milk is calming, calorie-dense, and aids in body relaxation for better, bloat-free sleep.
Warm Almond Milk
A small bowl of oats cooked with cinnamon and water or almond milk is high in fibre, reduces sugar cravings, and increases feelings of fullness.
Oats with Cinnamon
A thin layer of peanut butter adds protein and healthy fat, and apples provide natural sweetness and fibre, making this a well-balanced midnight treat.