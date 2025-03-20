7 fruits pregnant women should avoid for a healthy pregnancy
Muskaan Gupta
A nutritious diet is crucial during pregnancy, but some fruits can be dangerous because of their physiological effects. Expectant mothers should exercise caution. For a healthy pregnancy, pregnant women should stay away from these 7 fruits.
May include resveratrol, which can be problematic when taken in excess.
Grapes
It includes latex, which can cause uterine contractions and result in miscarriage or early labour.
Papaya
Includes resistant starch, which can be difficult to digest and lead to constipation or bloating.
Pineapple
Unripe Bananas
It may expose the body to dangerous toxins and flush out vital nutrients while hydrating.
Watermelon
Rich in natural sugars, which in certain situations can cause early contractions and increase body temperature.
Dates
Consuming too much can cause progesterone levels to drop, which raises the chance of miscarriage.
Tamarind
May cause blood sugar levels to rise, raising the possibility of gestational diabetes.
Lychee
It can trigger allergic reactions, and some pregnant women may experience uterine contractions as a result.
Mulberries
