Mar 20, 2025

7 fruits pregnant women should avoid for a healthy pregnancy

Muskaan Gupta

A nutritious diet is crucial during pregnancy, but some fruits can be dangerous because of their physiological effects. Expectant mothers should exercise caution. For a healthy pregnancy, pregnant women should stay away from these 7 fruits.

May include resveratrol, which can be problematic when taken in excess.

Grapes

It includes latex, which can cause uterine contractions and result in miscarriage or early labour.

Papaya

Includes resistant starch, which can be difficult to digest and lead to constipation or bloating.

Pineapple

Unripe Bananas

It may expose the body to dangerous toxins and flush out vital nutrients while hydrating.

Watermelon

Rich in natural sugars, which in certain situations can cause early contractions and increase body temperature.

Dates

Consuming too much can cause progesterone levels to drop, which raises the chance of miscarriage.

Tamarind

May cause blood sugar levels to rise, raising the possibility of gestational diabetes.

Lychee

It can trigger allergic reactions, and some pregnant women may experience uterine contractions as a result.

Mulberries

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

