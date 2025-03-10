Mar 10, 2025, 06:56 PM IST
7 foods to say no to if you have fatty liver disease
Muskaan Gupta
Making wise food choices is essential to managing fatty liver disease. These 7 foods will help protect your liver and enhance your general health if you have fatty liver disease.
Limit or stay away from alcohol entirely as it puts additional strain on the liver and may exacerbate inflammation and damage.
Alcohol
Limit your consumption of refined carbohydrates, such as white bread and pastries, as they raise insulin levels and promote the buildup of fat in your liver.
Refined Carbohydrates
Steer clear of foods high in trans fats because they raise your liver's stress levels and lower your cholesterol.
Trans Fats
Limit your intake of red meats because they are high in saturated fats, which aggravate fatty liver disease and cause inflammation in the liver.
Red Meats
Steer clear of processed snacks like crisps and biscuits because they contain unhealthy additives and refined carbohydrates that can cause liver damage.
Processed Snacks
Steer clear of soda and sugar-sweetened fruit juices as they raise blood sugar levels and promote the accumulation of fat in the liver.
Sugar-Sweetened Beverages
Steer clear of deep-fried foods since they contain a lot of bad fats that aggravate liver inflammation and fat buildup.
Fried Foods
