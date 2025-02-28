Feb 28, 2025, 02:38 PM IST
7 foods to avoid during cold and cough
Muskaan Gupta
Certain foods may increase cough irritation and prolong the healing process. Steer clear of them to aid in healing and throat relief. When you have a cough, stay away from these 7 foods!
Yoghurt, cheese, and milk can thicken mucus and worsen coughing. Dairy products should be avoided until your cough clears up if you experience increased phlegm after eating them.
Dairy Products
Eating greasy food can irritate and inflame your throat, which makes it more difficult for your body to fight off a cough. To speed up your healing, choose lighter meals.
Fried and Oily Foods
Consuming too much sugar can prolong your cough by weakening your immune system and causing inflammation. Steer clear of processed sugary treats, soda, and sweets.
Sugary Foods and Drinks
Spicy foods may be beneficial to certain people, but they can also irritate the throat and cause excessive coughing. Instead, limit your diet to mild, calming foods.
Spicy Foods
Tea, coffee, and energy drinks can dehydrate you, worsening throat irritation. Stay hydrated with warm herbal teas or honey-infused drinks instead.
Caffeinated Beverages
Citrus fruits, such as oranges and lemons, are high in vitamin C, but they can irritate your throat, especially if you already have a sore throat from coughing.
Citrus Fruits and Juices
Alcohol can worsen throat irritation and dehydrate the body, which makes it more difficult for your body to heal from a cough. Limit yourself to water and calming herbal teas.
Alcohol
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
Next:
5 affordable superfoods for weight loss
Click To More..