7 foods that naturally mimic the effect of Ozempic
Muskaan Gupta
Discover about 7 foods that naturally have Ozempic-like effects that can help control blood sugar and help you lose weight. These nutrient-dense foods naturally boost metabolism, reduce appetite, and enhance general health!
Rich in fibre, they swell in the stomach to help with digestion and decrease appetite.
Chia Seeds
An excellent source of beta-glucan, which helps regulate blood sugar levels and prolongs feelings of fullness.
Oats
Rich in fibre and protein, they enhance gut health and control blood sugar.
Lentils
A protein powerhouse that keeps you full for hours, which helps you lose weight.
Eggs
Rich in nutrients and low in calories, they promote metabolism and lessen cravings.
Leafy Greens
Nuts' protein and healthy fats reduce hunger and stabilise blood sugar levels.
Rich in probiotics and protein, it helps regulate appetite and aids in digestion.