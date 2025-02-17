Feb 17, 2025, 01:10 PM IST

7 foods that improve children's concentration 

Shivani Tiwari

In today's fast-paced world, where maintaining focus and concentration is a crucial skill for children to thrive academically and personally.

Here is a list of 7 foods packed with essential nutrients that can help enhance your child's concentration and cognitive abilities.

Walnuts: Contain omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and protein, which are all important for brain function. 

Almonds: They are excellent sources of omega-3s, vitamins, and minerals

 Berries: Packed with antioxidants that protect brain cells.

 Eggs: Excellent source of choline, which aids memory and learning.

Oats: Offer a steady release of glucose, fueling the brain throughout the day.

Spinach: Packed with vitamins and minerals essential for brain health.

Turmeric: The active compound curcumin may help with concentration and brain function. 

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

Next: 7 quick and effective techniques for stress and anxiety relief