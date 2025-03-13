Mar 13, 2025, 08:57 PM IST

7 foods that help lower blood pressure naturally

Shweta Singh

Rich in potassium, which helps balance sodium levels and ease tension in blood vessel walls.

Bananas

Spinach, kale, and lettuce are high in nitrates and potassium, which aid in lowering blood pressure.

Leafy Greens

Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries contain antioxidants like flavonoids that improve heart health.

Berries

Contains nitrates that help relax blood vessels and improve circulation, reducing blood pressure.

Beetroot

Has allicin, which promotes blood vessel relaxation and improves blood flow.

Garlic

High in beta-glucan, which helps reduce cholesterol and supports heart health.

Oats

Salmon, mackerel, and sardines provide omega-3 fatty acids that reduce inflammation and blood pressure.

Fatty Fish

