Mar 10, 2025, 06:37 PM IST

7 foods that can delay your period

Shivani Tiwari

Here are some foods and dietary patterns that are associated with hormonal changes and might delay the period.

Apple Cider Vinegar: Some believe that consuming diluted apple cider vinegar can alter pH levels, potentially affecting hormonal balance.

Lemon juice: A highly acidic food and has been one of the oldest remedies used to delay periods. 

Gelatin: Another magical remedy, you can consume gelatin mixed with lukewarm water can delay periods. 

Gram Lentil Soup: Some believe that consuming soup in small quantities for a few days only can delay your periods.

Tamarind pulp: It is considered a great way to get delayed periods. 

Cinnamon: It is a popular remedy believed to delay the menstrual cycle by a few days.

Watermelon: This juicy and plumpy fruit is believed that it can delay your periods for a while. 

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

