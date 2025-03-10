Mar 10, 2025, 06:37 PM IST
7 foods that can delay your period
Shivani Tiwari
Here are some foods and dietary patterns that are associated with hormonal changes and might delay the period.
Apple Cider Vinegar: Some believe that consuming diluted apple cider vinegar can alter pH levels, potentially affecting hormonal balance.
Lemon juice: A highly acidic food and has been one of the oldest remedies used to delay periods.
Gelatin: Another magical remedy, you can consume gelatin mixed with lukewarm water can delay periods.
Gram Lentil Soup: Some believe that consuming soup in small quantities for a few days only can delay your periods.
Tamarind pulp: It is considered a great way to get delayed periods.
Cinnamon: It is a popular remedy believed to delay the menstrual cycle by a few days.
Watermelon: This juicy and plumpy fruit is believed that it can delay your periods for a while.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
