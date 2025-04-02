7 food combinations to avoid according to ayurveda
Muskaan Gupta
Proper food combinations are important for optimum digestion and general health, according to Ayurveda. Toxins and digestive problems can result from certain pairings that create imbalances. According to Ayurveda, these 7 food combinations should be avoided.
Combining milk with fruits—especially sour ones—can cause toxins and disturb digestion, which can result in stomach fermentation, bloating, and acidity.
Milk and Fruit
Despite being a popular combination, Ayurveda discourages it because it can slow down metabolism and result in heaviness, digestive problems, and mucus buildup.
Banana and Milk
Honey's natural qualities are changed by heating, becoming toxic and difficult to digest. This can cause digestive issues and the body to accumulate toxins.
Honey and Hot Water
Since radish and milk have different effects on digestion, they can cause an imbalance in the body that can lead to acidity, bloating, and skin problems.
Radish and Milk
According to Ayurveda, ghee and honey in equal amounts can become toxic, impairing digestion and upsetting the body's natural equilibrium.
Ghee and Honey in Equal Amounts
Because of their opposing heating and cooling qualities, fish and dairy products like milk or cheese can cause allergies, skin disorders, and digestive issues.
Fish and Dairy
It is not a good idea to mix lemon or citrus fruits with milk because this can cause curdling, which can result in bloating, indigestion, and discomfort.
Lemon and Milk
This content, including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion.