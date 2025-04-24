Apr 24, 2025, 11:28 AM IST
7 fermented drinks that support a healthy digestive system
Probiotics found in fermented beverages naturally promote gut health and aid in digestion. Enjoy these 7 fermented beverages every day to help maintain a healthy digestive system.
Regular consumption of kombucha, a fizzy, fermented tea high in probiotics and antioxidants, can enhance digestion, gut flora, and general gut health.
Kombucha
Live cultures found in traditional Indian buttermilk aid in digestion, calm the stomach, and lessen postmeal bloating and acidity.
Buttermilk (Chaas)
Kefir is a tart fermented milk beverage that contains several probiotic strains that improve intestinal nutrient absorption and digestion.
Kefir
This cooling fermented rice water, which is popular in rural India, aids in digestion, keeps constipation at bay, and naturally encourages the growth of gut-friendly bacteria.
Fermented Rice Water (Pakhala or Kanji)
Probiotics and enzymes found in sauerkraut juice, which is made from fermented cabbage, aid in better digestion and maintain a healthy gut flora.
Sauerkraut Juice
When taken before meals, diluted apple cider vinegar can increase the activity of digestive enzymes, boost metabolism, and naturally support the production of stomach acid.
Apple Cider Vinegar Drink
Beneficial bacteria and enzymes found in homemade fermented ginger ale calm the digestive system and lessen bloating and indigestion symptoms.
Ginger Ale (Naturally Fermented)
