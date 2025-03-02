7 exercises for pregnant women to ease labour

Maintaining an active lifestyle throughout pregnancy can help build muscle, increase flexibility, and get the body ready for a more seamless delivery. Mild exercises can promote labour and reduce discomfort. Pregnant women could ease labour with these 7 activities.
While standing or on all fours, tilt your pelvis gently to increase flexibility and strengthen your lower back. helps get ready for labour and lessen back discomfort.
Pelvic Tilts
By contracting and relaxing the pelvic floor muscles, you can strengthen them. increases muscle endurance, which facilitates an easier delivery and improves bladder control.
Kegel Exercises
An excellent method for strengthening leg muscles, opening the pelvis, and increasing labour endurance. For balance, cling to a solid surface.
Squats
Helps strengthen important muscles required for childbirth, increase flexibility, and lower stress. Concentrate on taking deep breaths and doing light stretches.
Prenatal Yoga
A quick and easy method to stay active, increase blood flow, and help the baby progress into the proper birthing position.
Walking
Press your knees softly towards the floor while sitting with your feet together. In addition to increasing hip flexibility, this exercise gets the pelvis ready for birth.
Butterfly Stretch
Enhance hip suppleness and strengthen pelvic muscles to facilitate a more seamless birth experience.
Side-Lying Leg Lifts
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.