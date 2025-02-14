Feb 14, 2025, 10:13 AM IST

7 yoga asanas for bloating

Shivani Tiwari

Bloating, that uncomfortable feeling of fullness and tightness in your abdomen, here are 7 exercises that can help you find relief.

 Knees-to-Chest Pose: This pose compresses your belly, helping to move gas through your digestive tract.

 Happy Baby Pose: Happy baby pose gently opens your hips and massages your lower back and abdomen, promoting gas release.

 Spinal Twist: Spinal twists gently massage your abdominal organs, aiding in digestion and reducing bloating.

Down-Ward Facing Dog Pose: Helps stretch the back of your body, combat gas problems, and boost blood circulation. 

 Child's Pose: The child's pose stretches your abdomen and massages your internal organs, helping to release trapped gas.

Bridge Pose: Helps to promote blood circulation and potentially helps to release trapped gas. 

Wide Leg-Legged Forward Fold: This Yoga pose helps relieve gas and bloating.  

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

Next: Why eating late dinners after 9 PM is a big NO