Feb 14, 2025, 10:13 AM IST
7 yoga asanas for bloating
Shivani Tiwari
Bloating, that uncomfortable feeling of fullness and tightness in your abdomen, here are 7 exercises that can help you find relief.
Knees-to-Chest Pose: This pose compresses your belly, helping to move gas through your digestive tract.
Happy Baby Pose: Happy baby pose gently opens your hips and massages your lower back and abdomen, promoting gas release.
Spinal Twist: Spinal twists gently massage your abdominal organs, aiding in digestion and reducing bloating.
Down-Ward Facing Dog Pose: Helps stretch the back of your body, combat gas problems, and boost blood circulation.
Child's Pose: The child's pose stretches your abdomen and massages your internal organs, helping to release trapped gas.
Bridge Pose: Helps to promote blood circulation and potentially helps to release trapped gas.
Wide Leg-Legged Forward Fold: This Yoga pose helps relieve gas and bloating.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
