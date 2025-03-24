Loose motion can be uncomfortable and draining, but natural remedies can help restore digestion quickly. Simple home ingredients offer effective relief without side effects. Here are 7 effective home remedies to stop loose motion naturally!
By replacing lost fluids and electrolytes, Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) helps the body stay hydrated and regain equilibrium.
Drink ORS Solution
Bananas, which are high in potassium and pectin, help to restore vital nutrients lost during loose motion and firm up stools.
Consume Bananas
Yogurt's probiotics aid in the restoration of beneficial gut flora, which enhances digestion and naturally lowers diarrhoea.
Eat Yogurt
Ginger is a useful remedy because of its anti-inflammatory qualities, which calm the stomach, lessen cramps, and facilitate digestion.
Sip Ginger Tea
The starch in rice water helps to relax the digestive tract and give stools more volume.
Try Rice Water
Coconut water prevents weakness brought on by loose motion by hydrating the body and replenishing lost electrolytes.
Drink Coconut Water
The mucilage found in fenugreek seeds helps control diarrhoea by absorbing extra fluid in the intestines.
Eat Fenugreek Seeds
