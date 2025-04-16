Apr 16, 2025, 03:33 PM IST
7 edible flowers you can eat and their amazing health benefits
Muskaan Gupta
In addition to adding flavour and colour to food, edible flowers have unexpected health advantages. These 7 edible flowers have incredible health benefits.
When brewed as tea, hibiscus, which is high in antioxidants and vitamin C, lowers blood pressure and promotes heart health.
Hibiscus
When added to drinks or desserts, rose petals help with digestion, promote healthy skin, and have a calming effect on the mind.
Rose
Lavender, which is well-known for its calming aroma, naturally relieves headaches and anxiety, lowers stress, and improves sleep quality.
Lavender
Calendula petals have anti-inflammatory properties, support skin healing, and may boost immunity when used in salads or teas.
Marigold (Calendula)
Chamomile flowers are widely recognised for their ability to promote sleep, soothe the stomach, and lessen skin and body inflammation.
Chamomile
Nasturtium petals, which are rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, boost immunity and add a spicy touch to salads and other dishes.
Nasturtium
These vibrant flowers are frequently used as garnishes, syrups, and teas because they contain compounds that promote respiratory health.
Viola (Pansy)
Image source: Google Images
Next:
8 health benefits of eating fennel seeds (Saunf) daily
Click To More..