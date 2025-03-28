Mar 28, 2025, 10:14 PM IST

7 early warning signs and symptoms of type 2 diabetes

Shweta Singh

High blood sugar levels force the kidneys to remove excess glucose, leading to frequent urination, especially at night.

Frequent urination

Excess urination causes dehydration, making you feel constantly thirsty even after drinking water.

Increased thirst

Despite eating normally, your body may start burning fat and muscle for energy due to insulin resistance.

Unexplained weight loss

The body's inability to use glucose efficiently can leave you feeling tired and sluggish throughout the day.

Extreme fatigue

High blood sugar can damage blood vessels in the eyes, leading to temporary or permanent vision problems.

Blurred vision

Cuts and bruises take longer to heal due to poor circulation and nerve damage caused by high blood sugar.

Slow-healing wounds

Nerve damage (diabetic neuropathy) can cause a tingling sensation or numbness in the hands and feet.

Tingling or numbness

