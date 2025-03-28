7 early warning signs and symptoms of type 2 diabetes

Mar 28, 2025, 10:14 PM IST
High blood sugar levels force the kidneys to remove excess glucose, leading to frequent urination, especially at night.
Excess urination causes dehydration, making you feel constantly thirsty even after drinking water.
Despite eating normally, your body may start burning fat and muscle for energy due to insulin resistance.
The body's inability to use glucose efficiently can leave you feeling tired and sluggish throughout the day.
High blood sugar can damage blood vessels in the eyes, leading to temporary or permanent vision problems.
Cuts and bruises take longer to heal due to poor circulation and nerve damage caused by high blood sugar.
Nerve damage (diabetic neuropathy) can cause a tingling sensation or numbness in the hands and feet.