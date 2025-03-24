Mar 24, 2025, 08:43 PM IST

7 dry fruits to control uric acid levels naturally

Shweta Singh

Low in purines and rich in antioxidants, almonds help reduce inflammation and support kidney function.

Almonds

Contain healthy fats and anti-inflammatory properties that aid in lowering uric acid levels.

Walnuts

A good source of magnesium, cashews help in reducing uric acid crystallisation in the body.

Cashews

High in fibre and healthy fats, pistachios support metabolism and prevent uric acid buildup.

Pistachios

Contain alkaline properties that help neutralise uric acid and maintain pH balance in the body.

Raisins

Naturally low in purines and rich in fibre, dates aid digestion and prevent uric acid spikes.

Dates

Packed with potassium and antioxidants, apricots help flush out excess uric acid through urine.

Apricots

