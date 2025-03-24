7 dry fruits to control uric acid levels naturally

Mar 24, 2025, 08:43 PM IST
Low in purines and rich in antioxidants, almonds help reduce inflammation and support kidney function.
Contain healthy fats and anti-inflammatory properties that aid in lowering uric acid levels.
A good source of magnesium, cashews help in reducing uric acid crystallisation in the body.
High in fibre and healthy fats, pistachios support metabolism and prevent uric acid buildup.
Contain alkaline properties that help neutralise uric acid and maintain pH balance in the body.
Naturally low in purines and rich in fibre, dates aid digestion and prevent uric acid spikes.
Packed with potassium and antioxidants, apricots help flush out excess uric acid through urine.