7 diabetic-friendly superfoods to help control blood sugar
Muskaan Gupta
Diabetes management does not require sacrificing taste or nutrition. Blood sugar levels can be naturally controlled with a healthy diet. These 7 diabetic-friendly superfoods can help regulate blood sugar levels.
Rich in fibre and magnesium, spinach naturally maintains stable blood sugar levels by slowing the absorption of glucose.
Spinach
When consumed on a regular basis, oats, which are high in soluble fibre, help improve insulin sensitivity and lessen blood sugar spikes.
Oats
Chia seeds, which are high in fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, slow down digestion and avoid sharp spikes in blood sugar after meals.
Chia Seeds
Berries are a great way to satisfy sweet cravings without raising blood sugar levels because they are low in sugar and high in antioxidants.
Berries
Sweet potatoes are a fantastic substitute for regular potatoes because they release sugar gradually, which helps with blood sugar regulation.
Sweet Potatoes
Include magnesium and good fats that help control blood sugar and maintain stable energy levels all day.
Almonds
Lentils, which are high in protein and complex carbohydrates, help keep blood sugar levels stable and prolong feelings of fullness.
Lentils
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.