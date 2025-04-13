Apr 13, 2025, 05:35 PM IST

7 diabetic-friendly superfoods to help control blood sugar

Diabetes management does not require sacrificing taste or nutrition. Blood sugar levels can be naturally controlled with a healthy diet. These 7 diabetic-friendly superfoods can help regulate blood sugar levels.

Rich in fibre and magnesium, spinach naturally maintains stable blood sugar levels by slowing the absorption of glucose.

Spinach

When consumed on a regular basis, oats, which are high in soluble fibre, help improve insulin sensitivity and lessen blood sugar spikes.

Oats

Chia seeds, which are high in fibre and omega-3 fatty acids, slow down digestion and avoid sharp spikes in blood sugar after meals.

Chia Seeds

Berries are a great way to satisfy sweet cravings without raising blood sugar levels because they are low in sugar and high in antioxidants.

Berries

Sweet potatoes are a fantastic substitute for regular potatoes because they release sugar gradually, which helps with blood sugar regulation.

Sweet Potatoes

Include magnesium and good fats that help control blood sugar and maintain stable energy levels all day.

Almonds

Lentils, which are high in protein and complex carbohydrates, help keep blood sugar levels stable and prolong feelings of fullness.

Lentils

