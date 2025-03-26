Mar 26, 2025, 01:30 AM IST

7 detox water recipe to stay hydrated and healthy this summer

Vaishali Shastri

As the temperatures rise, staying hydrated is more important than ever. But why settle for plain old water when you can infuse it with delicious and nutritious ingredients? Detox water is a great way to boost your hydration and support your overall health. 

Add sliced cucumber and a squeeze of fresh lime juice to a pitcher of water for a refreshing and hydrating detox drink.

Cucumber and lime detox water

Combine the juice of one lemon and sliced fresh ginger in a pitcher of water for a detox drink that's both refreshing and invigorating.

Lemon and ginger detox water 

Combine the juice of one orange and one grapefruit with fresh mint leaves in a pitcher of water for a refreshing and invigorating detox drink. 

Citrus and mint detox water

Add diced watermelon and fresh mint leaves to a pitcher of water for a refreshing and hydrating detox drink.

Watermelon and mint detox water

Combine sliced strawberries and fresh mint leaves in a pitcher of water for a refreshing and sweet detox drink.

Strawberry and mint detox water

Mix together coconut water and honey until the honey is fully dissolved. Add the freshly squeezed lemon juice and stir well.

Coconut Water with Honey and Lemon

