Jul 18, 2025, 07:27 PM IST
When your body sends seven clear signals, from persistent fatigue and mood swings to unexpected weight gain, it’s gently hinting: maybe it's time to stop saying "Kuch mitha ho jaye" and give your health the sweetest care instead.
Sugar is high in calories and can contribute to weight gain, especially when consumed in large quantities or through sugary drinks.
Consuming too much sugar can lead to insulin resistance and, over time, increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
High sugar intake is linked to several risk factors for heart disease, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and inflammation.
Too much sugar can impact brain function. Energy-dense, sweet foods may trigger reward systems in the brain, reinforcing cravings for sugary foods.
While sugar can provide a temporary energy boost, excessive consumption can lead to blood sugar crashes and affect mood, concentration, and cognitive function.
High sugar intake can accelerate skin aging by damaging collagen and elastin, leading to wrinkles and sagging.
Fructose, a type of sugar, is metabolized in the liver. Excessive sugar intake can increase fat production in the liver, which may lead to fatty liver disease.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.