Feb 27, 2025, 03:55 PM IST
7 foods that lower cholesterol levels
Shivani Tiwari
Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels is crucial for cardiovascular well-being.
Here’s a breakdown of seven foods that can help lower your cholesterol levels.
Fatty Fish (Salmon, Tuna, Mackerel): These fish are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids.
Nuts (Almonds, Walnuts, etc.): Nuts are a good source of unsaturated fats, fibre, and vitamin E.
Avocados: They are rich in monounsaturated fats, which can help lower LDL cholesterol.
Fruits ( Berries and Citrus Fruits): Contain pectin, a type of soluble fibre and many healthy compounds.
Kidney beans, black beans, lentils, and other legumes are packed with soluble fibre.
Olive Oil: It is rich in monounsaturated fats, a healthy alternative to saturated fats.
Leafy Green Vegetables: Spinach, kale, and other leafy greens are part of a heart-healthy diet.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.
Next:
8 foods to improve brain health
Click To More..