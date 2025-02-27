Feb 27, 2025, 03:55 PM IST

7 foods that lower cholesterol levels 

Shivani Tiwari

Maintaining healthy cholesterol levels is crucial for cardiovascular well-being.

Here’s a breakdown of seven foods that can help lower your cholesterol levels.

 Fatty Fish (Salmon, Tuna, Mackerel): These fish are excellent sources of omega-3 fatty acids.

 Nuts (Almonds, Walnuts, etc.): Nuts are a good source of unsaturated fats, fibre, and vitamin E.

Avocados: They are rich in monounsaturated fats, which can help lower LDL cholesterol.

Fruits ( Berries and Citrus Fruits): Contain pectin, a type of soluble fibre and many healthy compounds.

 Kidney beans, black beans, lentils, and other legumes are packed with soluble fibre.

Olive Oil: It is rich in monounsaturated fats, a healthy alternative to saturated fats.

 Leafy Green Vegetables: Spinach, kale, and other leafy greens are part of a heart-healthy diet.

This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.

